CSTO peacekeepers take under protection five more facilities in Kazakhstan
The Belarusian military contingent of the CSTO peacekeeping forces continues to carry out tasks to protect the military infrastructure of Kazakhstan. The peacekeepers have completed the engineering equipment of the roadblocks. One of them is on the highway in the immediate vicinity of the airfield.The soldiers of the 103rd Independent Airborne Brigade are providing security. They are working together with their colleagues from Kazakhstan.
The situation in Kazakhstan is gradually stabilizing. It is assumed that the peacekeeping contingent will leave the country in the near future.
