3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian museums announce free entry on May 9
The art institutions have switched to theme of the victorious May. They will tell people about the horror of war through canvases and voice the songs that helped raise the morale of heroes. A traditional concert will be held at the Bolshoi Theater, but with a new director and premiere choreography. The meeting of talented front-line performers on the stages of the capital's galleries. And dramatic stories of the 1940s from all over the country on the stage of the Kupalovsky Theater.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All