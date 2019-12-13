Belarusian museums announce free entry on May 9

The art institutions have switched to theme of the victorious May. They will tell people about the horror of war through canvases and voice the songs that helped raise the morale of heroes. A traditional concert will be held at the Bolshoi Theater, but with a new director and premiere choreography. The meeting of talented front-line performers on the stages of the capital's galleries. And dramatic stories of the 1940s from all over the country on the stage of the Kupalovsky Theater.