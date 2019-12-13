3.41 RUB
Belarusian Paralympians to fight for participation in Games-2024
Belarusian Paralympic athletes still have a chance to qualify for the Games in Paris, especially in the traditionally medal-intensive sports, such as athletics, swimming and fencing. This opinion was shared by Nikolai Shudeiko, Secretary General of our organization, on his return from the General Assembly of the International Paralympic Committee. In Bahrain, the membership of our committee in the international organization was partially suspended by voting. At the same time, the Belarusian athletes got the right to compete at the Paralympics in Paris and other major international competitions as neutral individual athletes.
Belarusian Paralympic swimmers have an opportunity to compete at the World Cup in Cairo in November, where the organizers have extended the application window for our team. Fencers have a chance to compete for rating points at the World Wheelchair Games in Thailand. As for the qualifying tournaments held in some European countries, the visa issue will play a big role here.
