Belarusian Paralympians return to Minsk
After a successful performance at the Winter Paralympic Games "We are Together. Sport" held in Khanty-Mansiysk, the Belarusian athletes returned to Minsk. Our team has won 5 gold, 2 silver and 9 bronze medals. Valentina Shits is a three-time champion in cross-country skiing. Svetlana Sakhonenko has two gold and one silver medal. Darya Fedkovich has four medals: the Belarusian has one second place and three bronze medals. Dmitry LOBAN and Yury GOLUB twice reached the third step of the podium, Lidia Loban and Roman Sviridenko got one bronze medal each.
The Paralympic Winter Games "We are Together. Sports" was attended by athletes from Belarus, Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan. Competitions were held in six sports: skiing, biathlon, curling, snowboarding, alpine skiing and sledge hockey. Our country was represented by 16 athletes who were to compete at the Beijing Paralympics.
