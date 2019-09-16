PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian hairdressers conquer Paris

Notre Dame de Paris in its original form on the nails, a spider and a whaler in haircuts. The Belarusian delegation continues to amaze the jury at the world hairdressing championship in Paris. Our masters performed in five categories: from a fantastic manicure to a creative female styling. Our team has three bronze medals and one fourth place. Tonight we will find out which country will receive the world cup.

