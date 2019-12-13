Belarusian MPs convinced that use of water cannons and stun grenades against unarmed people demonstrates inhuman attitude of Polish regime

The unfair treatment of the defenseless refugees does not leave parliamentarians indifferent. They are convinced that the use of water cannons and stun grenades against unarmed people, many of whom are young children, is an inhuman attitude of the Polish regime. At the same time, Belarus is ready to help refugees with everything they need. The MPs are sure that it's absolutely illogical to continue sanctions against our country against the background of recent events.



Alexander Markevich, Deputy Chairman of Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:

According to many political analysts, a hybrid war has been launched against Belarus and the Union State of Belarus and Russia. One manifestation of this hybrid war is the information war, we have seen against us for several years. The image of the enemy is being carefully formed. We understand that sanctions are an integral part of this situation. We see that there are political forces, including in the European Union, who are advocating that such sanctions be lifted, because they are useless, because in today's world there are many ways to circumvent these sanctions, to minimize the importance of sanctions.



Valentin Semenyako, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:

People are surviving. It's cynical that water cannons were used in zero temperature conditions for refugees who spent several nights in a row in an unsuitable climate. They came from countries with warm climates, and lately they have been sleeping on the concrete, and the means used against them endanger their health.



