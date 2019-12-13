PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian border guards begin comprehensive operational-tactical exercise

Strengthening the protection of the state border, identifying, blocking and eliminating armed formations. The border guards have begun a complex operational-tactical exercise. It will last until August 12 and provides three stages during which it will be worked out, especially mobilization and combat coordination of reserve units.

To conduct maneuvers, an environment has been created that allows the actions of the trained units to be brought closer to the possible real situation.

