Belarusian border guards intercept Ukrainian drone

The incident occurred on November 2, a kilometer off the border in Gomel Region, reports the State Border Committee. A quadcopter, heading from the south towards the territory of our country, was spotted. The drone was forced to land. As a result of analysis of memory card data, the fact of its launch from the Ukrainian territory was confirmed.



The drone was used by paramilitary units. The contents of the found photo and video materials show that the drone was equipped with an infrared vision system and was used for training in moving and dropping explosive devices, as well as for reconnaissance and filming technical means of border protection in the territory of Belarus.The additional verification is underway



