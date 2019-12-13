3.42 RUB
Belarusian border guards helped a German citizen to return home
The Belarusian border guards helped a German citizen to return home. This morning a foreigner arrived at the checkpoint in Veselovka and said he could not go home, because of the suspension of air links between Russia and the EU countries. He came to visit his relatives in mid-February and found himself hostage to the situation.
Moreover, the man was left without money, as all his foreign bank cards were blocked due to the Western sanctions. Despite the lack of a Belarusian visa, the border guards let the German citizen enter our country and sent him to the officers of the Citizenship and Migration Department to receive the exit documents.
