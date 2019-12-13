Belarusian border guards continue to serve in enhanced mode

The State Border Committee of Belarus said that the condition of the refugees is complicated. Taking into account the current tense situation, the border service bodies continue to function in an enhanced mode. The Belarusian side provides the refugees with the necessary medical assistance.



Opposite the refugee camp, a chain of Polish security forces lined up, military equipment was pulled together. Representatives of the media, international human rights and humanitarian organizations are not allowed to enter the border line from Poland. In the absence of sensible reasons for the closure of the Polish border crossing point Kuźnica Białostocka, it is possible that this decision was made by the Polish side to exclude video recording by casual witnesses, which make public the facts of the use of force and weapons by the Polish military against refugees. It is obvious that all Poland's actions are aimed at hiding information about the real events taking place on the border.



