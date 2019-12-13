3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian border guards continue to serve in enhanced mode
The State Border Committee of Belarus said that the condition of the refugees is complicated. Taking into account the current tense situation, the border service bodies continue to function in an enhanced mode. The Belarusian side provides the refugees with the necessary medical assistance.
Opposite the refugee camp, a chain of Polish security forces lined up, military equipment was pulled together. Representatives of the media, international human rights and humanitarian organizations are not allowed to enter the border line from Poland. In the absence of sensible reasons for the closure of the Polish border crossing point Kuźnica Białostocka, it is possible that this decision was made by the Polish side to exclude video recording by casual witnesses, which make public the facts of the use of force and weapons by the Polish military against refugees. It is obvious that all Poland's actions are aimed at hiding information about the real events taking place on the border.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All