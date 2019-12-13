Belarusian border guards save Lithuanian

Smorgon border guards saved the life of a citizen of Lithuania. The incident occurred the day before at the checkpoint Kamenny Log. It is reported that the Lithuanian citizen was going home by bus Minsk - Vilnius. After the passport control, a 36-year-old man walked out of the registration hall into the street, where he had an epileptic seizure. The deputy shift supervisor was an eyewitness to the incident. He and his colleagues did not get confused and provided the first aid to the victim. The medical team was summoned to the checkpoint. After examination, the Lithuanian citizen was able to continue his journey on his own.