Belarusian border guards strengthen measures to protect state border with Ukraine
Belarusian border guards have strengthened measures to cover the state border with Ukraine. The State Border Committee has information about the presence of units of the so-called "Russian volunteer corps" in the area of responsibility of the Zhytomyr border detachment.
Our border guards have recorded active reconnaissance activities of mercenaries, including with access to the state border of Belarus. Thus, reconnaissance flights of Ukrainian drones are regularly observed along the border.
Anton Bychkovski, official representative of the State Border Committee of Belarus:
On June 26, a border guard from the border outpost of Mozyr border guard detachment, as a result of using combat weapons and suppression means, stopped a violation of airspace by a quadrocopter moving from the Ukrainian territory into the interior of the Republic of Belarus. The unmanned aerial vehicle was forced to land 150 meters from the state border.
In addition, the day before, a cache of components for the manufacture of improvised explosive devices was detected in the same direction. Containers with two kilograms of plastic explosive substance were found.
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
