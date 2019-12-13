PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Belarusian border guards strengthen measures to protect state border with Ukraine

Belarusian border guards have strengthened measures to cover the state border with Ukraine. The State Border Committee has information about the presence of units of the so-called "Russian volunteer corps" in the area of responsibility of the Zhytomyr border detachment.

Our border guards have recorded active reconnaissance activities of mercenaries, including with access to the state border of Belarus. Thus, reconnaissance flights of Ukrainian drones are regularly observed along the border.

Anton Bychkovski, official representative of the State Border Committee of Belarus:

On June 26, a border guard from the border outpost of Mozyr border guard detachment, as a result of using combat weapons and suppression means, stopped a violation of airspace by a quadrocopter moving from the Ukrainian territory into the interior of the Republic of Belarus. The unmanned aerial vehicle was forced to land 150 meters from the state border.

In addition, the day before, a cache of components for the manufacture of improvised explosive devices was detected in the same direction. Containers with two kilograms of plastic explosive substance were found.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All