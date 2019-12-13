Belarusian border guards strengthen measures to protect state border with Ukraine

Belarusian border guards have strengthened measures to cover the state border with Ukraine. The State Border Committee has information about the presence of units of the so-called "Russian volunteer corps" in the area of responsibility of the Zhytomyr border detachment.

Our border guards have recorded active reconnaissance activities of mercenaries, including with access to the state border of Belarus. Thus, reconnaissance flights of Ukrainian drones are regularly observed along the border.

Anton Bychkovski, official representative of the State Border Committee of Belarus:

On June 26, a border guard from the border outpost of Mozyr border guard detachment, as a result of using combat weapons and suppression means, stopped a violation of airspace by a quadrocopter moving from the Ukrainian territory into the interior of the Republic of Belarus. The unmanned aerial vehicle was forced to land 150 meters from the state border.