Belarusian outpatient clinics in COVID-19 conditions work in reinforced mode

Common struggle and help to everyone. Belarusian outpatient clinics are working in the enhanced mode. Doctors ask to be patient with regard to possible queues. This especially concerns rooms for people with fever. In order to speed up the process of rendering assistance, in addition to infectious disease specialists, narrow specialists work in the Covid departments, such as neurologists, oculists, paramedics.

As for the mobile teams, they go around dozens of addresses a day. Now the number of calls is rising. They do tests for Covid-19, temperature, blood pressure and blood oxygen levels. Home doctors arrive in protective suits.

