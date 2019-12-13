3.39 RUB
Belarusian law enforcers celebrate professional holiday
Today, Belarusian law enforcers are celebrating their professional holiday. For 104 years they have been reliably carrying out their service. And today there will be celebrations of Police Day all over the country. All employees were congratulated on their professional holiday by Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Kubrakov. In a few hours there will be a solemn ritual of laying wreaths at the monument to police officers and soldiers of internal troops who died in the performance of their service and military duty.
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
