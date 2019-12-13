PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian food products to be presented at Belarus-Kazakhstan Agrarian Forum in early November

The Belarusian food products will be presented at the Belarus-Kazakhstan Agrarian Forum in early November. Alma-Ata will also host exhibitions on agriculture, food and packaging. The negotiation platform will allow the professionals of the two countries to get all the information they need to organize bilateral cooperation and trade, discuss all the points of logistics with importers and distributors, conclude contracts and increase the Belarusian exports to Kazakhstan. More than 350 companies from 25 countries will take part in the exhibition in Alma-Ata.

