Belarusian health resort offer rehabilitation programs for coronavirus survivors

Belarusian health resorts offer rehabilitation programs for COVID patients. Four specialized health resorts work in this field - "Berezina" in Borisov, "Vyazhuty" in Molodechno District, as well as "Yaselda" and "Belaya Vezha" in Brest Region. The 18-day program includes therapeutic procedures, breathing practices, five meals a day, drinks from the phyto-bar, and, of course, walks in the fresh air and entertainment program.



Berezina health resort focuses on recovery of cardiovascular and respiratory systems, which are the targets for COVID infection. Bioptron therapy, for example, has an anti-inflammatory effect and increases immunity. And whirlpool baths improve blood circulation. And breathing gymnastics is a must in the post-exercise program. More than 100 health services are offered to vacationers. Over the past 5 years, the resort has almost completely renovated its medical equipment.



Recently the territory of the health resort was landscaped with a covered summer amphitheater with a dance floor, where concerts, meetings, literary and poetry parties are held. There are areas for volleyball, basketball and an area with outdoor fitness equipment.



Since the beginning of the year, more than half a thousand people have already undergone the post-coronavirus program there. Besides Berezina, the Ministry of Labor and Social Security offers recreational programs at three other resorts. Of course, for security reasons they will let you in not earlier than a month after your recovery.



The patients with disabilities are treated free of charge, veterans of labor receive a voucher on a waiting list and at a reduced price. For those who have had COVID pneumonia, there is an unscheduled treatment. In this case, it is necessary to apply to the territorial center for health improvement and resort treatment, providing an application, a medical certificate indicating information about COVID pneumonia and a copy of a job record book or a pension certificate.



