Senators approve amendments to laws on activities of internal military forces

Senators approved amendments to the laws on the internal military forces under the Ministry of Internal Affairs at a session Council of the Republic. The bill corrects two laws "On Internal Troops" and "On Combating Terrorism". So, the tasks are expanding at the expense of participation of internal military forces in the protection of public order, ensuring the legal regime in the area of counter-terrorism operations, security of protected persons and facilities, as well as in activities to strengthen the protection of state borders.



In addition, the Ministry of Internal Affairs is vested with the authority to determine the procedure for the selection of citizens to be drafted into the internal military forces and conscripts for service in the internal affairs bodies. The internal military forces are empowered to use combat and special equipment to suppress mass riots and group violations of public order.

