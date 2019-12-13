Belarusian schoolchildren and their peers from other countries hold communication session with the spacecraft crew

Belarusian youth took part in the "Dialogue between the Sky and the Earth". They took part in the communication of young people of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization countries with the crew members of the Shenzhou-15 spaceship. The dialogue is in a hybrid format in Beijing, as well as in online conference rooms and auditoriums, including Belarus, Russia, India, Iran, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Pakistan and other countries. From the Belarusian side, schoolchildren and students joined the conversation with the cosmonauts. Young people wanted to know what cosmonauts do in their free time and what parameters should follow to fulfill their dreams in space. By the way, the natives of Belarus have flown into space three times already.