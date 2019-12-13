3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.58 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian strongmen - three men push trolleybus into road lane
There are bogatyrs at the trolleybus depot as well. This is fascinating footage of the real strength of the Belarusian men. At the intersection of Surganov and Kuzma Chorny streets in Minsk, a trolleybus flew off the contact line and closed the intersection. The drivers didn't get confused and returned the bulky trolleybus to its place with their bare hands.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All