Belarusian strongmen - three men push trolleybus into road lane

There are bogatyrs at the trolleybus depot as well. This is fascinating footage of the real strength of the Belarusian men. At the intersection of Surganov and Kuzma Chorny streets in Minsk, a trolleybus flew off the contact line and closed the intersection. The drivers didn't get confused and returned the bulky trolleybus to its place with their bare hands.

