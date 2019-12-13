EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian rescuers getting ready for world championship in fire and rescue sport

Best rescuers of Belarus will represent their country at the world championship in fire and rescue sport. This year the championship will be held in Kazakhstan.

