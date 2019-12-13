Belarusian rescuers help to extinguish fires in Turkey

The aviators of the Ministry of Emergencies are on duty in the mountains and forests of Marmaris and Canakkale. Planes Mi-8-m have already made 31 flights and dropped water on the flaming ecosystems more than a hundred times. The flight and technical crews of our firefighters will stay in Turkey until the end of October. The aircraft of the Ministry of Emergencies extinguish forest fires in Greece, Russia, Latvia and Georgia, and were also involved in flood rescue in Serbia before.