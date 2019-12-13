PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Belarusian rescuers continue to help Turkish people

Debris removal is in full swing in the disaster areas. Belarusian rescuers joined the international missions and continue to provide their assistance in Turkey. Our experts from the ZUBRdetachment are working in shifts 24/7. The ATN camera crew is also in the epicenter of events.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All