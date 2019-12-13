Belarusian rescuers continue search and rescue operation in Turkey

Belarusian rescuers are among the international missions that provide assistance to Turkey. Our squad ZUBR in tandem with their Russian colleagues carried out a search and rescue operation in the city center the day before. They managed to get several people out of the rubble alive. Volunteers are working together with the rescuers on the ruins. These days are the most important, because people, who stay under the ruins still have some chance for salvation. In another couple of days, only the search operations will continue. The evening of the earthquake was quite cold for these places, so almost all the people were at home.