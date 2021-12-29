3.75 BYN
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3.32 BYN
Belarusian architects to build a school and houses in Pskov Region of Russia in 2022
The Belarusians will be building a school and houses in the Pskov Region of Russia next year. This was discussed today at the online meeting of the working group on cooperation. This year the trade turnover between Belarus and this region has grown by more than 40% and exceeded 120 million dollars. The parties discussed the deliveries of the Belarusian equipment (tractors, road construction equipment and gas-powered buses) and cooperation in the agro-industrial complex with regard to crop cultivation technologies. But special attention is paid to infrastructure projects.
Next year, the partners plan to sign a number of regional agreements on cooperation between the Pskov Region of Russia and the Belarusian regions. And they are also discussing the possibility of opening a direct flight, which will favorably influence the development of business contacts.