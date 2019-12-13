PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Belarusian students to attend first international Olympiad on financial security

Before leaving, the guys met with the leadership of the Department of Financial Monitoring, which coordinated the training. The contestants will have to show themselves in a variety of disciplines: economics, finance and credit, law, information security, international relations. The Olympiad will be held from October 3-9 in Sochi. It will be attended by students from Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The most important thing we can get from the Olympics is opportunities. Opportunities to learn, to experience something new, to gain invaluable experience, to share it and find motivation and incentive to develop and learn further. It is too early to talk about the results, but I believe in us, the Belarusian guys. Of course, we want to work hard, relax and share our experience.
Karina Myadelova, BSEU student
In total, more than 200 students took part in the eliminations. On the final stage we have chosen 10 best students from Belarusian State University and Belarusian State Economic University. This event will help us to train young specialists, we will be able to compare the level of knowledge of future specialists and their colleagues from Eurasian countries.
Vyacheslav Reut, Director of Financial Monitoring Department of the State Control Committee of Belarus

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All