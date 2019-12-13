3.42 RUB
Belarusian students bring awards from International Financial Security Olympiad
Belarusian students have brought awards from the International Olympiad on Financial Security, held in the center "Sirius" in Sochi. More than 500 schoolchildren and students from Belarus, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, India and other countries participated in the intellectual competition. Our team was represented by 9 students from Belarusian State University and Belarusian State Economic University. Participants competed in the following fields: finance and credit, economic and information security, law and international relations. According to the results of completed tasks our team won 4 awards. The Financial Monitoring Department of the State Control Committee acted as the coordinator of the Olympiad on behalf of Belarus.
