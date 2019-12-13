Belarusian goods enter Chinese electronic marketplaces

Belarus has gained access to the Chinese e-commerce market. The first test broadcast has already gathered over 1 million 300 thousand views. And today, the official opening ceremony of our virtual National Pavilion took place in the Great Stone Industrial Park. This new initiative is symbolically implemented in the year of the 30th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. During this time, the trade turnover has grown 62 times. At the same time, there is still a huge potential for growth. The Belarusian-Chinese platform is expected to promote trade and economic cooperation between our countries and become a new growth driver.