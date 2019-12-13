3.42 RUB
Belarusian goods enter Chinese electronic marketplaces
Belarus has gained access to the Chinese e-commerce market. The first test broadcast has already gathered over 1 million 300 thousand views. And today, the official opening ceremony of our virtual National Pavilion took place in the Great Stone Industrial Park. This new initiative is symbolically implemented in the year of the 30th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. During this time, the trade turnover has grown 62 times. At the same time, there is still a huge potential for growth. The Belarusian-Chinese platform is expected to promote trade and economic cooperation between our countries and become a new growth driver.
First of all, the growth will be due to the products of the food group, Belarusian Light Industry Concern and our glass industry. Today, a number of our enterprises have signed memorandums on cooperation and are ready to present a line of their goods at Chinese electronic platforms.
