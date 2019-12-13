Belarusian agricultural scientists offer new crop varieties to replace imported ones

The Belarusian agricultural organizations are waiting for the mass harvest. And scientists offer new varieties of high-yield crops. Some are ready to replace the imported varieties. So, the Scientific and Research Center of the Belarusian Academy of Sciences on Agriculture develops legumes, rich in protein and useful amino acids. For example, lupine can become an alternative to soybeans. In addition, there are novelties of such valuable crops as wheat and triticale. In total, the specialists of the scientific and practical center of Zhodino are engaged in breeding 38 kinds of agricultural plants. Many of them are presented on the demonstration field, which is also visited by guests from Russia.