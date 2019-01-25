PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian scientists receive congratulations and present achievements

Belarusian scientists receive congratulations on the occasion of the professional holiday and present their achievements. More than 220 developments can be seen in the Academy of Sciences today. Young researchers from the Belarusian University of Informatics and Radioelectronics are working today with nanowires that can improve work efficiency, for example, of telecommunication technologies.

