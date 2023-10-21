3.80 BYN
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3.20 BYN
Belarusian scientists working to create vaccine against influenza
Belarusian scientists are working to create the domestic vaccine against influenza. The prototypes of the drug should be presented before 2025. Further it will pass the preclinical and clinical trials. After that the mass production will begin. Vasily Gursky, Chief Scientific Secretary of the National Academy of Sciences, told about this to the program "Events" on the TV channel Belarus 24.
Thanks to the work of scientists, Belarus is known on the world stage as the country, where the major dump trucks, lasers and optoelectronics are made. Today, it is the foundation of knowledge and innovations, which ensures the movement forward of entire industries.