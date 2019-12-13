3.40 RUB
Belarusian scientists excavated a medieval settlement in the Pripyatsky National Park
A medieval settlement has been found in the Pripyatsky National Park. 5 thousand square meters of territory, the approximate date is the VIII-XI century. It is one of the largest such discoveries in the Poliesie Region. Meter by meter the specialists reconstruct the picture of the past.
So far, only 10 square meters of the area have been studied, but there are already more than 800 finds. These are pottery, bones of domestic and wild animals, samples of tools, a rare lead spindle and jewelry (some of which are unique in Belarus).
The excavations will allow scientists to broaden their understanding of the Belarusian history.
