Belarusian scientists create microchip for diagnosing allergies
The employees of the Institute of Biophysics and Cell Engineering of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus have created a microchip, which is able to detect even the most unexpected reactions, writes "SB. Belarus Today."
This project is aimed at import substitution. The microchip is a glass, plastic or silicon substrate with allergens. The addition of serum and antibodies of the patient allows to detect a reaction to a large number of irritants at the same time.
