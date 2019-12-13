Belarusian veterans receive congratulations on upcoming May 9. Today, servicemen of the 103rd Vitebsk Separate Guards Airborne Brigade held a parade near the house of the war veteran Fedor Lisovskiy. The veteran is 101 years old! He graduated from the mortar-artillery school and fought on the 4th Ukrainian front. He liberated Sevastopol, beat the enemy near Perekop, in the area of Sivash and the Mekenziev mountains. He liberated Poland, reached Königsberg and Berlin. Today he accepts congratulations from the heirs of the Victory, the brave defenders of the Fatherland! The servicemen sang famous military marches, including "Victory Day", which moved both the veteran and neighbors to tears.



About 160 veterans of the Great Patriotic War are preparing to celebrate Victory Day in Vitebsk. 5 of them are celebrating their centenary this year.