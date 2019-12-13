Belarusian military study in detail use of nuclear warheads for the Iskander-M complex at training ground in Russia

Belarusian crews of the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system have completed training at one of the ranges of the Russian Armed Forces. The flight with our troops landed the day before. Researchers of a separate missile division equipped with the Iskander system have already started active combat training at the permanent deployment point.

During the training the Belarusian military improved the practical skills in preparation of the missile system for use, training in its deployment, as well as in conducting combat training launches. During this period, the Belarusian army demonstrated excellent results, confirming a high level of readiness to carry out tasks for the intended purpose.