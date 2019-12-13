PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian military left for "Vostok-2022" exercise

Today, the Belarusian military left fir the exercise "Vostok-2022" in Ussuriisk. Strategic maneuvers will take place from September 1 to 7. Soldiers from dozens of countries will practice joint military actions. The exercises will take place at 13 training ranges of the Eastern Military District of Russia. Airborne units, long-range and military transport aviation, and various troops from other countries will take part in it.

