Belarusian military leave for joint exercise within Interaction - 2019 maneuvers

Soldiers of 103 airborne brigade are leaving for the Russian training ground to take part in Interaction 2019 maneuvers. This is one of the stages of the joint operational-strategic exercise Combat Brotherhood, which will last on October 16-18 in Russia. Soldiers from Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan will also take part in the exercise.

