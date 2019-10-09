3.43 RUB
Belarusian military leave for joint exercise within Interaction - 2019 maneuvers
Soldiers of 103 airborne brigade are leaving for the Russian training ground to take part in Interaction 2019 maneuvers. This is one of the stages of the joint operational-strategic exercise Combat Brotherhood, which will last on October 16-18 in Russia. Soldiers from Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan will also take part in the exercise.
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
