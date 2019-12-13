3.41 RUB
Belarusian military arrive in China to participate in International Army Games
Belarusian servicemen have arrived in China to participate in the International Army Games. The servicemen have already passed customs and intensified sanitary control. They are going to be quarantined at the training center of the People's Liberation Army of China. After that, all the participants of the Games will be able to start training. Our military will represent Belarus in three competitions: "Suvorov's onslaught", "Clear sky" and "Safe environment". On the eve of the event, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin noted the importance of the performance of our teams. According to him, participation in such events demonstrates the prestige of the Belarusian army in the international arena.
