Shield of the Union-2019 exercise to be held at Mulino on September 13-19

The Belarusian military arrived at Mulino testing range in Nizhny Novgorod Region of Russia to take part in the joint operational exercise of the armed forces of Belarus and Russia. More than 4 thousand Belarusian servicemen, more than 30 tanks, 80 armored combat vehicles, about 50 multiple launch rocket systems, guns and mortars will take part in the maneuvers.

The exercise is aimed at practical testing of troops operations control to ensure the security of the Union State.

