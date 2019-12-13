Belarusian military continue their successful performance at Army Games 2021

The large-scale forum takes place in the territory of five countries at once. Our country traditionally hosts the "Polar Star" and "Sniper Frontier" stages. As part of these maneuvers, military special forces practice combat situations: landing, storming captured buildings, repulsing enemy ambush attacks, sniper shooting.





The maneuvers "Polar Star" are in fact a whole special operation, from landing to the storming of buildings. The military specialists practice real situations. By the way, at this stage our troops are leading with a large margin.





Tomorrow there will be an assault on a building, during which they must eliminate terrorists and rescue hostages. The snipers will also continue the stage. And with each passing day, the situation will only become more difficult.