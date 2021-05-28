Belarusian volleyball players forced to fly via Turkey to Czech Republic for Euroleague Golden Games

People suffer from the misconduct of the European authorities, pursuing only their own interests. Someone can not fly to an important meeting, someone needs to visit his family after a business trip, someone has planned a vacation and already paid for it.



It is especially difficult for our athletes, who must think about how to show a decent result at the Games, and not about how to recover from a long flight.



Athletes become hostages of Western political hysteria



The EU travel bans for Belarusian airliners directly affect Belarusian athletes. Thus, our volleyball players were forced to fly through Turkey to the Czech Republic for the games of the Golden Euroleague. The second round of the competition starts tomorrow, and the girls got to the place of battles only today (at 9 pm), spending a total of over 20 hours on the road, including an overnight in Istanbul. Just imagine their physical condition. As for the boxing team of Belarus, there is even more important competition ahead of them. On June 4, the Olympic qualification starts in Paris. We all understand the level of responsibility, but here the situation is even more complicated because of Covid restrictions. Our team must fly to France only by direct flight in order to avoid quarantine and hence avoid the risk of missing the most important start, but it is impossible to do it from Minsk and from Moscow.





Belarus will be represented by 3 women and 5 men in France. The qualifying tournament for the boxers is to be held on June 4-8 in Paris. The flight problem has affected many of our teams: women's wrestling team and Greco-Roman wrestlers, our rowers will travel to Poland by bus. Vladimir Shantarovich's team will compete at the European Championships in Poznan. Such unsportsmanlike behaviour on the part of European Union companies puts the participants in unequal conditions at the forthcoming competitions, which undermines the fundamental principles of sport.





