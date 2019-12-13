Belarusian doctors cope with COVID-19

For two months Belarusian doctors have gained valuable experience and confidence that the country can cope with COVID-19. This opinion was expressed by Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko during a visit to the Central Regional Hospital in Logoisk. Thanks to strict adherence to work discipline and sanitary standards, no health care worker got ill there. In addition, the hospital continues to provide routine care to patients with various diseases.



Also, Igor Petrishenko visited Khatyn memorial complex in Logoisk District. The Deputy Prime Minister and other participants of the Memory Day laid flowers in the memorial complex and honored the memory of those who died in WWII with a moment of silence.

