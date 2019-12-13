3.42 RUB
Belarusian universities to accept graduates from Russia and Kazakhstan without exams
The Belarusian universities will be accepting graduates from Russia and Kazakhstan without examinations on a fee basis. They will only need their USE certificate for admission. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko at a meeting of the State Commission for Monitoring the preparation and conduct of entrance examinations, to be held from June 14 to July 6. The tests are made according to the school program, and conditions are also provided for inclusive applicants.
This year 49 universities are planning to enroll more than 53 thousand applicants (27 thousand of them on the state budget). Innovations of this year will increase the target enrolment to medical, pedagogical and technical professions. The graduates of special classes will be able to enter university without entrance examinations. This applies to sports, military-patriotic and agricultural areas.
