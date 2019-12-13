Belarusian anti-aircraft gunners conducted successful night firing at Ashuluk firing range

The live firing was carried out from anti-aircraft missile systems S-300 and air defense systems Tor-M2. It is reported that the stage of the exercises in Russia was held in difficult target and climatic conditions and night firing was its special feature.

In August the exercises of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces with live firing were held in two stages - one from August 9 to 11 (on the Belarusian territory), the second one from August 22 to 25 (on the Russian territory). Some of the Belarusian military who took part in the maneuvers were airlifted to their permanent deployment points. The rest will be sent by railroad military trains.