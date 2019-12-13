3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.58 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian peacekeepers awarded for participation in CSTO mission in Kazakhstan
The soldiers of the peacekeeping mission were commended on the eve of the International Day of the UN Peacekeepers in Vitebsk. The servicemen of the 103rd Separate Guards Airborne Brigade received valuable gifts and a medal of participant of the CSTO peacekeeping mission in Kazakhstan. It was the first such experience in the history of the Armed Forces of independent Belarus.
Our Belarusian peacekeepers have honorably fulfilled their mission in Kazakhstan. They ensured security of state and military facilities. They made a considerable contribution into stabilization of the situation in the country. The deployment of the peacekeeping contingent prevented another color revolution from erupting.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All