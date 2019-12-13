European bison from Belarus to be bred in Bashkortostan

Despite the fact that all the initial visits to Belarus were focused on mechanical engineering, petrochemicals and chemistry, over time, the republics increased the areas of cooperation. And in one of the meetings there was a conversation about the bison. At that time it seemed unattainable. But Radiy Khabirov consulted with Bashkir scientists, with the Academy of Sciences and received an unambiguous answer that the Republic of Bashkortostan has suitable conditions for the European bison population. "I didn't suppose that we would have such an opportunity to get a few individuals for their further breeding," he says. - But next week an expedition of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Bashkortostan to Belarus will be formed."