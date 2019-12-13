3.43 RUB
European bison from Belarus to be bred in Bashkortostan
There was such a dream - to create a population of European bison in Bashkortostan, if possible. The head of Bashkortostan, Radiy Khabirov, told about it during his visit to Minsk.
Despite the fact that all the initial visits to Belarus were focused on mechanical engineering, petrochemicals and chemistry, over time, the republics increased the areas of cooperation. And in one of the meetings there was a conversation about the bison. At that time it seemed unattainable. But Radiy Khabirov consulted with Bashkir scientists, with the Academy of Sciences and received an unambiguous answer that the Republic of Bashkortostan has suitable conditions for the European bison population. "I didn't suppose that we would have such an opportunity to get a few individuals for their further breeding," he says. - But next week an expedition of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Bashkortostan to Belarus will be formed."
Radiy Khabirov, Head of Bashkortostan:
"Colleagues from the Belarusian Academy and the Department of National Parks of Belarus will receive them, they will analyze the peculiarities of breeding. After that, Belarusian representatives will come to us and see the territories we provide."
Radiy Khabirov confessed that he likes it when some events are timed to coincide with certain dates. "It would be great if we had bison running around in Bashkiria by the Forum of Russian Regions," he smiled.
