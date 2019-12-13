3.42 RUB
Belarusian farmers have to process 20% of grain area
Belarusian farmers are approaching the final stage of harvesting. It remains to process 20 % of the grain area.
5 194 000 tons of grain was threshed. Brest Region leads in terms of pace. It's about to complete the harvest by the end of the week. Minsk Region can boast of the highest yield. Grodno and Mogilev Regions are in the top 3. Gomel and Vitebsk Regions are at the same level.
The crew, which threshed 3000 tons, appeared in the north of the country. Valentin and Vladislav Laptinsky were the first to overcome this mark. The awarding of the leaders of the harvest took place in the fields of Orsha agro-industrial structure. Father and son have been working in tandem for several years. Last summer, they also distinguished themselves. But this season, they were able to approach the figure much faster.
About a hundred crews threshed more than 1000 tons in the north of the country. Agrarians are confidently reaching the finish line. This year, the harvest is planned to be completed 2-3 weeks earlier than usual.
