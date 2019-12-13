Belarusian businessman: Sanctions are highway banditry

The sanctions are the highway banditry. This is how businessman Alexander Galenchik characterized the restrictions imposed by the EU on Belarus.

"You have sold us cars, made money on us," said the businessman to the West, "you have sold a lot of cars, but you do not want to deliver the spare parts. So, why don't you give us the money back for these cars and take this junk back to your place and spend the money on its disposal instead of us spending the money!"

Alexander Galenchik, businessman:

"Or airplanes. Do we have to ride in a cart now, fly on a broom because you decided not to supply us with parts for the cars and planes you've already sold?! What about medical equipment? Where is the ethics? Where is the simple human ethics? How do we do business with you? What kind of business do you advise us to do? Are you recommending that we do the same? Is this a business? This is not a business, this is fraud on a very large scale, and there's no other way I can call it."

The West will never help us, especially in terms of business, says the entrepreneur. "Let's look at the Soviet bloc countries that joined the European Union. I haven't seen a single country where the West hasn't destroyed all the industry that was there. Simple examples: where are the Latvian Rafik buses, where are the VEFs, where is the electronics industry that was in Latvia? These are hundreds of companies that were simply shut down. Everything is closed because they have their own overproduction. And the goal is the same - it is necessary to destroy the competition and to bring their products to the market, while people who lose their jobs are used as cheap labor at their enterprises. No one needs our business there, they have their own business. They won't let any competitors in."

