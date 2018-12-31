Belarusian Grandfather Frost available worldwide online

More than thirty thousand people have already watched the live broadcast from Belovezhskaya Pushcha. The new project of the TV News Agency has already attracted Internet users from Russia, Lithuania, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, Israel, Georgia, Moldova and the USA. The country's main media holding launched Grandfather Frost Online on December 17. For this purpose, video surveillance cameras were installed in Belovezhskaya Pushcha. They broadcast daily from 11:00 to 18:00. You can see the Belarusian New Year's fairy tale from anywhere in the world. The webcast from the residence of Grandfather Frost will last until January 14.