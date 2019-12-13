PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian Children's Fund organizes rehabilitation and recuperation session

This summer, children with serious illnesses will have recuperation in camps thanks to the Belarusian Children's Fund. Today a session for children who have undergone serious heart surgeries started. There are 22 schoolchildren in the group. They will be recuperated at the rehabilitation and health center “Nadezhda. The children are accompanied by doctors and psychologists for successful adaptation. A total of 642 children have been rehabilitated under the project since 2006.

The “Rainbow of Hope” session was also launched for children who had cancer and are now in remission. During 18 days, 50 children will have a rest and recuperation at the National Children's Educational and Health Center “Zubrenok”.

