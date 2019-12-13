Belarusian Children's Fund organizes rehabilitation and recuperation session

This summer, children with serious illnesses will have recuperation in camps thanks to the Belarusian Children's Fund. Today a session for children who have undergone serious heart surgeries started. There are 22 schoolchildren in the group. They will be recuperated at the rehabilitation and health center “Nadezhda. The children are accompanied by doctors and psychologists for successful adaptation. A total of 642 children have been rehabilitated under the project since 2006.