Belarusian Peace Foundation to make statement about unprecedented nature of sanctions

The Belarusian Peace Foundation intends to make a statement about the unprecedented nature of sanctions against our citizens to the world community. The Belarusian Peace Foundation is a public organization that unites all segments of the population, from the heads of denominations to ordinary people. An appeal will be sent to the heads of major European countries, the United States, as well as the UN and the OSCE.



Maksim Misko, Chairman of the Board of the Belarusian Peace Foundation, PhD in Law:



“People's diplomacy today has great potential in the world, so we actively use this channel of communication with the world community to broadcast the opinions of ordinary people. We want to recall the Budapest Memorandum, in connection with which Belarus became the first country to withdraw all nuclear weapons from its territory. As a result, the world politicians undertook an obligation to guarantee our country's political, territorial and economic security.”



Today it is important to give up coercive mechanisms and turn to peaceful and diplomatic methods of solving various conflicts, the association is convinced.



